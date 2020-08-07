ZumCoin Market Cap Hits $1.86 Million (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $300.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 577.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

