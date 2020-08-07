Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,712 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 65,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $181,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rowe boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,225.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,955.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,352.94. The company has a market cap of $1,605.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.99, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

