-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Joint Corp (NASDAQ:JYNT) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. Joint posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Joint had a return on equity of 51.80% and a net margin of 5.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Joint in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of JYNT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,450. Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $21.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Joint by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Joint by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

