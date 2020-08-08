$0.02 EPS Expected for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.07. Everbridge posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 30.20%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total value of $331,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 9,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total transaction of $1,385,580.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,909 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,366. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of EVBG traded down $14.06 on Friday, hitting $131.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,691. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $59.85 and a fifty-two week high of $165.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

