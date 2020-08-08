-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 39,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $98,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judy R. Joice sold 57,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total transaction of $141,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,611 shares in the company, valued at $165,646.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DURECT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in DURECT in the first quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

DRRX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.33. 2,345,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,357. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a market cap of $467.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.00 and a beta of 2.06. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

