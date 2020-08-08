-$0.04 EPS Expected for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Seabridge Gold’s earnings. Seabridge Gold reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Seabridge Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current financial year. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Seabridge Gold.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SA shares. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SA. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,540,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 294,876 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after purchasing an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SA traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 413,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,627. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.31 and a beta of 0.97. Seabridge Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.73.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seabridge Gold (SA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.