$0.07 EPS Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. Moneygram International posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter.

MGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGI. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moneygram International in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Moneygram International by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MGI opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.33. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock has a market cap of $219.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.58.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

