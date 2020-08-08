-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LQDT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 22,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $114,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sam Guzman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 631,653 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,464 over the last three months. 21.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,007,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 119,285 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.07. Liquidity Services has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

