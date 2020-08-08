-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Novan reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,808,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,598,904. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49. Novan has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.72.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Novan by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 147,678 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

