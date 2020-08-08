$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.06. Ladder Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LADR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

LADR traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,353. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 69.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $925.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.31. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,796,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,615 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,638,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 89,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth $22,971,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ladder Capital by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,223,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 106,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

