-$0.13 EPS Expected for Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ:CLSD) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.07). Clearside Biomedical posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 293.61% and a negative return on equity of 165.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million.

CLSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

CLSD stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 32,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $63,978.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,100 shares in the company, valued at $619,089. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $3,367,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 109.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 121,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 63,660 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

