$0.15 EPS Expected for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.21. Freeport-McMoRan posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 203,273 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 15.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

