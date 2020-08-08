$0.19 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. First Financial Northwest posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFNW. ValuEngine cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 121,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFNW traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $93.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

