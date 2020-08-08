$0.22 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after buying an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $29,366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $7,477,000.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,464. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

