$0.22 EPS Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

SITC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SITE Centers from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,291,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,121,000 after buying an additional 334,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth $29,366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,116,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in SITE Centers by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,346,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 870,654 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $7,477,000.

NASDAQ SITC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,464. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC)

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply