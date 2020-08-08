-$0.33 EPS Expected for Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Talend reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 387.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talend will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $67.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.31 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 49.85% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. Talend’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

TLND has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Talend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Talend from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Talend from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

NASDAQ TLND traded up $2.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.28. 1,023,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,974. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.68. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

In other news, Director Sudhir Steven Singh bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.03 per share, with a total value of $495,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $41,205.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 180,648 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,665.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,435 shares of company stock worth $113,884. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Talend by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,762,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 24.6% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,524,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,188,000 after acquiring an additional 300,640 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Talend by 24.1% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 637,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,310,000 after acquiring an additional 124,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Talend by 99.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,295,000 after purchasing an additional 317,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talend by 20.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 432,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

