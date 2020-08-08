$0.37 EPS Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) to report $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.03. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.26. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on FB Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 15,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 32,500 shares of company stock worth $818,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in FB Financial by 18.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,475,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,174,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 35.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 427,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after buying an additional 111,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after buying an additional 26,381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of FB Financial by 15.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 255,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 33,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.46. The stock had a trading volume of 118,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $40.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

