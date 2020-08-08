-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IQIYI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). IQIYI posted earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IQIYI will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IQIYI.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($3.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $7.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 102.31% and a negative net margin of 38.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.97) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IQIYI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,027,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,828,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,625 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IQIYI by 4,993.0% in the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newport Asia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,412,000. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQ stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $22.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. IQIYI has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.58.

IQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

