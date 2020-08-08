-$0.54 EPS Expected for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for InVitae’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). InVitae posted earnings per share of ($0.69) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InVitae will report full year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow InVitae.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.48.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,017,089.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $4,261,151. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

