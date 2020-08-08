$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. BMC Stock reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $979.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.89 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BMCH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on BMC Stock from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub cut BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BMC Stock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Shares of BMCH opened at $30.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.45. BMC Stock has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in BMC Stock by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BMC Stock during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 73.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of BMC Stock in the second quarter valued at about $220,000.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.