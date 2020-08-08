-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the highest is ($0.31). eHealth posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%.

EHTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of eHealth from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of eHealth from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

EHTH stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day moving average of $113.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of -0.14.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,577,000.00. Also, COO David K. Francis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total transaction of $3,283,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,444 shares of company stock worth $5,024,519. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $574,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in eHealth by 14.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth during the second quarter valued at $11,830,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in eHealth by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.