-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.57) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Scotts Miracle-Gro reported earnings of ($0.91) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year earnings of $6.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $158.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.29 and a 200 day moving average of $125.47. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $167.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

In other news, Director Adam Hanft sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

