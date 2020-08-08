-$0.60 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is ($1.34). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($1.69) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.51) to $23.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.61) to $28.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $106.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young bought 1,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $73,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 16,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $997,067.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 434,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 160,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVAX traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,519,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,671,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.13 and a beta of 1.76. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $189.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.22.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

