$0.62 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 582,508 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.14. 1,285,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,339. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.