$0.63 EPS Expected for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.56. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.55 million.

NTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

NTB traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $26.34. 18,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 18.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 13.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

