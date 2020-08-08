$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.71. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.06.

In other IHS Markit news, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $4,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,791,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.88 per share, with a total value of $151,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,319,559.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,632,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in IHS Markit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $83.96. 2,364,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,177. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $84.10. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

