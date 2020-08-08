$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (NYSE:BCEI) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Bonanza Creek Energy posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.31. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 28.91% and a return on equity of 7.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.80. 323,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,712. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.27. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,052,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 269,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 984,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,074,000 after acquiring an additional 162,486 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 94.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 243,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 118,173 shares in the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 116.8 million barrel of oil equivalent.

