$0.83 EPS Expected for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.93. GMS posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $770.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura upped their price target on GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in GMS by 27.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after purchasing an additional 338,959 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in GMS by 48.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 137,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 51,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

