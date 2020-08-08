0Chain (ZCN) Trading 28.1% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 37.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00002047 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and $227,307.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002439 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000145 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain Profile

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

