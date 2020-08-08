0x Price Tops $0.42 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, 0x has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. 0x has a total market capitalization of $298.34 million and approximately $79.88 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00003545 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and Coinone.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.01982656 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00090457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00190574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000883 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00110982 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,994,632 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, ZB.COM, GOPAX, Gatecoin, Koinex, BitBay, Zebpay, Independent Reserve, Huobi, Fatbtc, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, ABCC, AirSwap, DDEX, Gate.io, DigiFinex, Hotbit, BitMart, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKEx, Coinone, FCoin, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinTiger, WazirX, Liqui, Bithumb, Iquant, Bitbns, Vebitcoin, Poloniex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Mercatox, Crex24, Livecoin, Bittrex, Binance, Radar Relay and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

