0xBitcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.37 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $632,775.86 and $1.37 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded down 31.8% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00040212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $584.28 or 0.04963581 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003520 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00050328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00013384 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

