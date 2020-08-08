0xBitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.79 Million (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001414 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $951,664.61 and approximately $1.79 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040404 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.79 or 0.04998660 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00029797 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00014193 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

