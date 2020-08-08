0xcert Price Tops $0.0016 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 8th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $535,184.93 and $32,271.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xcert alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00040532 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $584.32 or 0.04990963 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002205 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00050438 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00013916 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. Its launch date was July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,626,334 tokens. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xcert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xcert and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.