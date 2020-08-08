$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for At Home Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.49. At Home Group posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 638.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover At Home Group.

Get At Home Group alerts:

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.15 million. At Home Group had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 47.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HOME. BofA Securities raised At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered At Home Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on At Home Group from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of At Home Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in At Home Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOME traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $15.54. 3,390,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,837. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

At Home Group Company Profile

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on At Home Group (HOME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.