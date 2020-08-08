$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) will announce $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Owens-Illinois’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.41 billion. Owens-Illinois posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens-Illinois will report full-year sales of $5.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $6.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens-Illinois.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The business’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OI. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens-Illinois from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 17.6% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 25,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens-Illinois during the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 26.9% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

OI stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. Owens-Illinois has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.91, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About Owens-Illinois

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

