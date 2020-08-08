$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.51 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Regions Financial posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

In other news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,286.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,757,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after acquiring an additional 14,936,752 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 4,630.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,559,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,835,000 after buying an additional 6,420,417 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 16,496.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,663,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,802,000 after buying an additional 5,629,398 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $12,481,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

