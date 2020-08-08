$1.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.94 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $7.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.96. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Featured Article: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sirius XM (SIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.