114,121 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Acquired by Aperture Investors LLC

Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 114,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,141,000 after buying an additional 3,764,547 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161,196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ:MLCO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.49. 78,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.91 and a beta of 1.97. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $25.22.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.64 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

