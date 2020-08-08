12Ships (TSHP) Hits Market Cap of $23.62 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. 12Ships has a market cap of $23.62 million and approximately $275,269.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships token can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, 12Ships has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

12Ships Profile

12Ships' total supply is 4,996,980,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,926,563,627 tokens. 12Ships' official website is www.12ships.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

12Ships Token Trading

12Ships can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

