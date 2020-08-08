13,984 Shares in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,669,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 0.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $15.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $197.26. 4,698,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $253.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.11 and a beta of 0.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $144.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.68.

In related news, Director William H. Frist sold 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,717 shares of company stock valued at $29,615,232 over the last three months. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

