$153.77 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $153.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $148.20 million and the highest is $158.00 million. First Financial Bancorp posted sales of $154.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full-year sales of $612.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $599.70 million to $627.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $585.23 million, with estimates ranging from $567.00 million to $598.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.50 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

FFBC stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,290,000 after purchasing an additional 77,529 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,062,000 after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

