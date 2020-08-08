15,345 Shares in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Cerner by 151.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 53.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cerner in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 1,440.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $869,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,331 shares of company stock valued at $9,667,566 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.04. 1,861,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

