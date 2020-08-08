$154.09 Million in Sales Expected for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) to announce $154.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for HMS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $164.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $149.30 million. HMS posted sales of $168.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $694.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $690.20 million to $698.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $739.02 million, with estimates ranging from $728.40 million to $748.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HMS.

Get HMS alerts:

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.54 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HMSY shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on HMS in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on HMS in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HMS in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMSY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. HMS has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

In other news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,755.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of HMS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in HMS by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in HMS by 3.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in HMS by 47.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HMS (HMSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.