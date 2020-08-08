15,930 Shares in Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 6,880.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSLY stock traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.33. 23,214,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,443,454. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.24 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.82 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $49,881.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,701,957.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,503 shares of company stock valued at $5,874,460. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

