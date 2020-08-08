$169.51 Million in Sales Expected for Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) will post sales of $169.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $168.74 million. Union Bankshares reported sales of $184.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $696.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.51 million to $708.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $644.98 million, with estimates ranging from $625.79 million to $667.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.04 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUB shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stephens upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at $12,435,528.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,320 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 69,410 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Union Bankshares by 30.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 30.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after acquiring an additional 199,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Union Bankshares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Union Bankshares by 85.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the period.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

