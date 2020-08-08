180 Degree Capital (TURN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

180 Degree Capital (NASDAQ:TURN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

TURN opened at $1.86 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino purchased 18,753 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $29,442.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 891,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,119.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 98,503 shares of company stock valued at $156,897 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

180 Degree Capital Company Profile

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The firm also invests in privately held portfolio companies. It primarily invests in value stocks of small cap companies.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.