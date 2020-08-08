18,017 Shares in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $129.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.30. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CB. Bank of America cut their price target on Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

