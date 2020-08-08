18,694 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,694 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 158.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,693,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $627,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393,901 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,512,538 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $344,224,000 after buying an additional 3,233,029 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,766,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 34,683.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630,993 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,732,000 after buying an additional 1,626,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,861,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $818,438,000 after buying an additional 1,515,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 7,123,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,745,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.