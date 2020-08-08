$2.47 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.37. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $10.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $11.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $347.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total transaction of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at $60,902,091.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 339,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 48.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 467.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $1,197,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

