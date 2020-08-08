$20.73 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report $20.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $20.90 million. CEVA reported sales of $18.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $91.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $90.50 million to $91.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $98.78 million, with estimates ranging from $96.33 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CEVA in a report on Monday, May 11th. Northland Securities cut CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $42.01 on Friday. CEVA has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.72 million, a PE ratio of 840.20 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $92,916.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 445,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after buying an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

