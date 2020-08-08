23,345 Shares in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Varonis Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $118.18. 412,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Varonis Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $122.71.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.20. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 13,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,282,249.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,773,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $4,706,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,275 shares in the company, valued at $17,069,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,748 shares of company stock worth $10,269,573. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VRNS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $77.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

